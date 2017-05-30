 »   »   » Raveena Tandon Used To Be Very Scared Of Sanjay Dutt -Find Out Why!

Raveena Tandon, who is gearing up for her next film Shab, says she had a huge crush on actor Sanjay Dutt at one point.

During the promotional interviews of Shab, Raveena was asked about her favourite stars. She said the choice changes from time to time.

Raveena Had A Huge Crush On Sanjay Dutt "In my childhood days, I was a fan of Rishi Kapoor and then when I grew up a bit, I had a crush on Sanjay Dutt. I have worked with him in seven films," says Raveena Tandon. But Why She Used To Be Scared Of Him? "I used to be very scared while working with him as I couldn't believe that I was actually doing a film with someone whose posters were plastered all around my room," reveals Raveena Tandon. Raveena Tandon Talks About ‘Shab’ Talking about Shab, Raveena said, "It is a very sensitive film dealing with relationships. Relationships are never easy and are always complicated. The film is made with very ensemble cast and mostly it talks about relationships and the way everyone is connected with each other." Raveena Feels People Will Surely Connect With The Film’s Characters "I feel that when people will watch the film, they will easily connect with one character or the other." The actor, who has portrayed some memorable characters in films like Daman and Satta, says doing different characters excites her.

"I mostly try to do different characters. After Maatr, you will see me here in a very glamorous avatar with a bit of grey shades in it. Doing different things excites me. I like to do things that challenge me as an actor, something which I never did before," she added.