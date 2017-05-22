 »   »   » Read Complete Details About Prabhas' Upcoming Film Saaho!

After basking in the success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas is all set
to star in the upcoming film Saaho and it's reported that the
project is a bilingual film to be made in Telugu and Hindi.
Prabhas is well versed in Telugu, and in Baahubali 2, Sharad
Kelkar dubbed his voice for the Hindi version. For Sahoo, Prabhas
wants to deliver the Hindi dialogues all by himself and is keen to
learn the language. DNA quoted a source as saying,
"In Baahubali and its sequel, his dialogues in Hindi were dubbed
by actor Sharad Kelkar. But now, Prabhas will speak his own lines
in Saaho. He intends to get himself a Hindi coach and start
learning the language properly before the first long schedule
begins in July."
It's A Bilingual Film
"Baahubali 1 & 2 was made in Telugu and then dubbed into
Hindi and Tamil. But Saaho will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu
and Hindi," said the source.
Who Is The Actress?
Also, the film-makers have not finalised the female lead for
Saaho but rumours were rife that Anushka Shetty, Katrina Kaif and
Pooja Hegde were approached to play the lead.
Big Budget Movie
The budget of Saaho is an estimated 150 crores and will majorly
be shot across Abu Dhabi and other international locations.
Best Stunts
Famous stunt choreographer, Kenny Bates has also been roped in
for the movie and with his work, we'll get to see Prabhas in some
serious action-packed scenes.
Sahoo On Floors Soon
Prabhas is now holidaying after the success of Baahubali 2 and
as and when he's back, the film-makers have planned to get the
movie on floors.
A 2018 Release
Saaho is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2018.
Prabhas
We're sure Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho will be another
groundbreaking film in Indian cinema.
Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 16:55 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...