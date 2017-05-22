 »   »   » Read Complete Details About Prabhas' Upcoming Film Saaho!

After basking in the success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas is all set to star in the upcoming film Saaho and it's reported that the project is a bilingual film to be made in Telugu and Hindi.

Prabhas is well versed in Telugu, and in Baahubali 2, Sharad Kelkar dubbed his voice for the Hindi version. For Sahoo, Prabhas wants to deliver the Hindi dialogues all by himself and is keen to learn the language. DNA quoted a source as saying,

"In Baahubali and its sequel, his dialogues in Hindi were dubbed by actor Sharad Kelkar. But now, Prabhas will speak his own lines in Saaho. He intends to get himself a Hindi coach and start learning the language properly before the first long schedule begins in July."