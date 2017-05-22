 »   »   » Read Complete Details About Prabhas' Upcoming Film Saaho!

Read Complete Details About Prabhas' Upcoming Film Saaho!

Here are all the details about Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho. The film is a bilingual project to be made in Telugu & Hindi and Prabhas is keen to learn Hindi.

By:
After basking in the success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas is all set to star in the upcoming film Saaho and it's reported that the project is a bilingual film to be made in Telugu and Hindi.

Prabhas is well versed in Telugu, and in Baahubali 2, Sharad Kelkar dubbed his voice for the Hindi version. For Sahoo, Prabhas wants to deliver the Hindi dialogues all by himself and is keen to learn the language. DNA quoted a source as saying,

"In Baahubali and its sequel, his dialogues in Hindi were dubbed by actor Sharad Kelkar. But now, Prabhas will speak his own lines in Saaho. He intends to get himself a Hindi coach and start learning the language properly before the first long schedule begins in July."

"Baahubali 1 & 2 was made in Telugu and then dubbed into Hindi and Tamil. But Saaho will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi," said the source.

Also, the film-makers have not finalised the female lead for Saaho but rumours were rife that Anushka Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Pooja Hegde were approached to play the lead.

The budget of Saaho is an estimated 150 crores and will majorly be shot across Abu Dhabi and other international locations.

Famous stunt choreographer, Kenny Bates has also been roped in for the movie and with his work, we'll get to see Prabhas in some serious action-packed scenes.

Prabhas is now holidaying after the success of Baahubali 2 and as and when he's back, the film-makers have planned to get the movie on floors.

Saaho is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2018.

We're sure Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho will be another groundbreaking film in Indian cinema.

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 16:55 [IST]
