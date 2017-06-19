 »   »   » REAL OR FAKE! Here Is The Hidden Truth Behind The Shocking Plastic Surgery Of Ayesha Takia!

Not so long ago, Ayesha Takia was all over the news, thanks to her shocking pictures, which clearly hinted that she went under the knife.

The picture was clicked at an event, which the bubbly actress had attended. And soon people started trolling Ayesha for her plastic surgery. Now the lady has decided to break her silence on the above matter to let the truth come out once and for all.

Ayesha is also set to open a vegan restaurant with mom Faridah as Head Chef in Mumbai and start her own fashion line.

I Was In Goa Speaking to a leading daily, Ayesha said, " I was in Goa when the morphed picture was shared online.'' I Have A Small Face But.. ''I have a small face but in that picture, it looked long and funny. I passed it off with a laugh.'' I Have No Time For All These Things She added that as the pro-active mother of the hyper-active three-and-a-half year-old son Mikail, she has no time to even hit the spa. I Am Not That Person "I've never been someone who wanted to look pretty with nothing to say.'' I Have Not Gone Under The Knife ''When people see me face-to-face they know immediately that I've not gone under the knife and they are the ones who matter." She Was Very Angry Ayesha had posted earlier, ''Online trolling and bullying has reached a new level, I guess.'' Vicious People Have Distorted My Pictures ''A handful of vicious people and gossip columns have decided to totally morph and distort my pics but the truth will prevail as I'm on social media every day and shooting/out and about.'' My Fans Supported Me ''People can see what I really look like and luckily I have amazing followers on Instagram who I interact with daily, so they have not believed these lies and supported me all the way." On The Work Front Ayesha is currently busy with her single 'Zindagi Yeh Zindagi'.

