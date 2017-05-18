REMEMBERING Reema Lagoo! B-Town Celebs MOURN The Loss Of An Iconic Actor
The news of Reema Lagoo passing away due to a cardiac arrest has left the entire film industry in a shock.
Best known for playing a mother on screen in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Vaastav among others, the 59 year old veteran actress complained of chest pain on Wednesday night after which she was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital where she finally breathed her last.
The whole industry is in a complete shock as several condolence messages continue to pour. Here's what our B-town celebs had to say...
Alok Nath
"This is a horrible horrible news. I am just too sad to think about anything. She was such a fine actor to work with. This is very sad."
Mohnish Behl
"It's the level of comfort that one experience with her, with an actor who is few years senior to you. We worked together in a lot of films and there was this comfort level.
You could always sit down with her, approach her, chitchat, be casual and have a light hearted conversation.
She was a very welcoming and warm human being. In fact I have a small house in Versova where i used to stay if i had late night shifts and Reema Ji used to stay in opposite and we used to talk from the windows. She was a wonderful woman. It is a terrible loss."
Madhuri Dixit
Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo. She radiated talent, beauty and such warmth. She will be missed. Condolences to her family.
Juhi Chawla
A Pinkvilla report quoted her saying, "It really is shocking. I met her just some weeks ago at an awards function at Raj Bhavan. Oh dear!!! She has to be one of the most beautiful people really. I personally thought she was so pretty with her light eyes and lovely features.
Strangely we worked together in the same film QSQT and then in many more films like Najayaz, Pratibandh, Deewana Mastana. But my most vivid memories are of working with her in Yes Boss where she played Shah Rukh's mother and I always loved watching her in Sooraj Barjatya films. She was the ideal mom and his films would be incomplete without her."
Govinda
He was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, "I got to know from you. I didn't know about it. It's shocking and sad at the same time. I just have reached on the sets and I might have to cancel the shoot for today."
Akshay Kumar
Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family
Karan Johar
This is truly sad news...she was warm, gracious and an exceptional actor...I had the privilege of directing her....#RIPReemaLagoo
Amitabh Bachchan
T 2428 - Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !!
Riteish Deshmukh
Shocked & saddened. Reema Lagoo ji will be missed. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in cinema & on stage. RIP
Raveena Tandon
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo. One of the sweetest persons I've known.
Vaani Kapoor
Saddened to hear about the demise of the fine actress #ReemaLagoo. May your soul rest in peace.. You will be missed.
Paresh Rawal
Reema lagoo an endearing n positive persona . A friend n a colleague since theatre days. RIP .
Anushka Sharma
Grew up watching d warmth & love #ReemaLagoo ji brought out on screen. Saddened by her sudden demise.Heartfelt condolences to her family...
Alia Bhatt
So so sad to hear about Reema Lagoo ji!Such a phenomenal actor & a lovely warm person! I have always loved & admired her work. Shocked!!
Nimrat Kaur
One of the most charming, kind faces on the big screen.... Reema Lagoo ji will be missed sorely. Gone too soon.
Randeep Hooda
Sad to hear of the sudden demise of #ReemaLagoo ji.. grew up watching her on screen .. condolences to the family .. #RIP