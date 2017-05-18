 »   »   » REMEMBERING Reema Lagoo! B-Town Celebs MOURN The Loss Of An Iconic Actor

This morning, we all woke up to the shocking news about Reema Laagoo succumbing to a cardiac arrest in the early hours.

Best known for playing a mother on screen in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Vaastav among others, the 59 year old veteran actress complained of chest pain on Wednesday night after which she was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital where she finally breathed her last.

The whole industry is in a complete shock as several condolence messages continue to pour. Here's what our B-town celebs had to say...