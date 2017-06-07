 »   »   » Remo D'Souza Drops A MAJOR HINT About ABCD 3 Cast; Will It Be Varun Dhawan- Shraddha Kapoor Again?

Remo D'Souza's ABCD franchise has been always well-received by the audience. While the first film featured a cast of known faces from the dancing world, the filmmaker had roped in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor for its sequel to add on some star value.

Interestingly since a couple of days, the grapevine is abuzz with rumours that Salman Khan has been approached to star in ABCD 3.

Finally in a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Remo has finally opened up about these speculations and in a way dropped a major hint about the cast. Find out about it here...

Remo On ABCD 3 Remo confirmed that ABCD 3 is very much on the cards. He was quoted as saying, "I am planning for ABCD 3 around June next year." He Drops A Major Hint About The Cast He further added, "While we haven't chalked out the details yet, we might just go with the leads of ABCD 2, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor." Salman Khan On Rumours Of Him Doing ABCD 3 On the other hand, Salman recently reacted to the rumours about him doing ABCD 3. A DNA report had quoted him as saying, "I am not doing 'ABCD 3'. That is a Disney property and the dance film that I am doing (as an actor) and producing is different. Not all dance films is 'ABCD." Is Remo Also Planning A Sequel To A Flying Jatt? When asked about this, Remo said, "I would love to make it but as of now there's nothing planned with Tiger Shroff as yet." Remo Spills The Beans About His Next With Salman The Mumbai Mirror report further quoted Remo as saying, "It is a dance film and Salman has been training in different styles; all the dance forms will be a surprise for fans so I don't want to reveal them yet. I'm waiting for Salman to get done with the promotions of his next film. That's when I will know his dates and we will go on the floors accordingly."

Talking about ABCD 3, do you folks want to see Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor back in the film or are you looking forward for an altogether new cast?