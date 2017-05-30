REVEALED! The Reason Why Aamir Khan’s Dangal Became So Huge In China!
Aamir Khan's Dangal's phenomenal success has become the talk of the town.
It's not just the Indian audience who showered love on the film by turning up in huge numbers at cinema halls, but also the movie buffs in China who helped Dangal to create history by becoming the first highest-earning non-Hollywood film in the country.
Aamir On Dangal Success
"While we were hoping that 'Dangal' connects with the people of China, not in our wildest dreams we thought that this is the kind of connect we would have. It was unprecedented. We are pleasantly surprised," said Aamir, whose PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 also did well in China.
So What Clicked With The Chinese Audience This Time?
"The reason it has become so huge, according to me, in China is that they connected on an emotional level with the story, the characters and the moments."
Aamir Reveals China’s Reaction After Watching Dangal
"I have been reading their reactions on social media. They have been saying things like how the movie moved them and how the characters inspired them so much."
‘Many Of Them Cried’
"It made them realise what their parents went through. Many of them called up their parents and cried. It's a very emotional reaction. That is what has made the film really work."
Aamir Is Overwhelmed With The Positive Impact Of Dangal
Dangal was slammed by a section of the people in China, especially feminists, who tagged it as a movie that reeks of patriarchy and male chauvinism. But Aamir is overwhelmed with the positive impact that the movie has left on people.
Isn’t That Amazing?
"It had a deep impact on women and men, and how we as a society can treat the girl child. It also had a big impact on wrestling. The kind of interest people have taken in wrestling after the film is significant," he said.
Aamir Feels It’s Not Fair To Compare The Sport With Cricket
Aamir feels it's not fair to compare the sport with cricket, which is like a religion to many in India.
"Everything can't be compared on the same level. If you are comparing wrestling with cricket, then I don't know if you can compare that. But it has had an impact," he said.
Aamir Is The Most Followed Indian On Weibo
After breaking records at the Chinese box office with his latest Bollywood offering Dangal, he became the most followed Indian on Weibo this month.
The Nitesh Tiwari directorial that chronicles the story of the real life Phogat sisters - Geeta and Babita - released in China as Shuai Jiao Baba (Let's Wrestle, Dad) on May 5 in around 7,000 screens. The film garnered Rs 872 crore in China until May 28 evening.