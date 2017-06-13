 »   »   » How Will You React If You Meet Shahrukh Khan? Rhea Chakraborty's Answer Is Too Good!

It's everyone's dream to meet the Baadshah of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan atleast once in a lifetime and actress Rhea Chakraborty got this golden opportunity to meet the superstar at parties. When asked how she felt while meeting SRK, she replied in her adorable words, "I met SRK after becoming an actor at a couple of film parties. That experience made me fall in love even more than I already was." She continued,

"When he enters a room, the conversations stop. Even though there are 100 people in the room, people stop talking and stammer because they are just looking at him, and that happens. He has this magnetism to his personality. He is so kind to women. He will always come and ask, are you okay? Are you fine? Do you want something? And he is our biggest superstar!"