 »   »   » How Will You React If You Meet Shahrukh Khan? Rhea Chakraborty's Answer Is Too Good!

How Will You React If You Meet Shahrukh Khan? Rhea Chakraborty's Answer Is Too Good!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It's everyone's dream to meet the Baadshah of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan atleast once in a lifetime and actress Rhea Chakraborty got this golden opportunity to meet the superstar at parties. When asked how she felt while meeting SRK, she replied in her adorable words, "I met SRK after becoming an actor at a couple of film parties. That experience made me fall in love even more than I already was." She continued,

"When he enters a room, the conversations stop. Even though there are 100 people in the room, people stop talking and stammer because they are just looking at him, and that happens. He has this magnetism to his personality. He is so kind to women. He will always come and ask, are you okay? Are you fine? Do you want something? And he is our biggest superstar!"

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty went gaga after meeting Shahrukh Khan at parties.

Going Nuts

Going Nuts

Of course, anyone would go gaga after meeting the Baadshah of Bollywood, SRK.

Positive Magnet

Positive Magnet

Rhea Chakraborty revealed that SRK has a magnetic personality.

A True Gentleman

A True Gentleman

She also said that Shahrukh Khan treats women very kindly and asks about their well being quite often.

Dreams Do Come True!

Dreams Do Come True!

We're sure Rhea Chakraborty's dream is to star alongside Shahrukh Khan someday.

Totally New

Totally New

Imagine a film with Rhea Chakraborty and Shahrukh Khan? It'll be something new and different.

Half Girlfriend

Half Girlfriend

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the film Half Girlfriend. The film was not a success at the box office.

Bank Chor

Bank Chor

She'll next be seen in the film Bank Chor alongside Ritesih Deshmukh.

Rhea

Rhea

Rhea Chakraborty recently had a hot photoshoot and her pictures look piping hot.

Newbie

Newbie

Rhea has just started her career in Bollywood and has more success coming her way in the coming days.

Read more about: shahrukh khan, rhea chakraborty
Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 11:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos