 »   »   » Riteish Deshmukh On Social Media Trolls: People Are Mature Enough To Deal With It

Actor Riteish Deshmukh doesn't worry about social media trolls and says people are mature enough to deal with them.

Asked about how he deals with criticism and trolls on social media, Riteish told IANS over phone from Mumbai, "Reaction to any kind of praise or negativity depends on yourself. If you can block, avoid it and just move on, it won't affect you."



"Everyone has their own barometer of how they want to tackle their social media handles, tweets and whatever they want to put on Facebook."



"So, whenever someone tweets something, I think they know what they are going to get and what the reactions are going to be. Every individual is different and the way they handle things, and they are mature enough to deal with it."



Meanwhile, Riteish is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Bank Chor directed by Bumpy. The film also features Rhea Chakraborty and Vivek Oberoi.