 »   »   » Riya Sen Is Back With Her Smouldering HOT Pictures! View Here

The gorgeous Riya Sen can never be ignored as she stays in the limelight all the time in terms of movies, modelling, short films, holidays and bikini pictures. Despite not being seen in Bollywood for quite a while, she still commands a big fan following and people wait for her pictures eagerly!
Recently, she posted a few pictures of herself in a black bikini and man, she looks smouldering hot! Check out the pictures below...
Riya Sen
Riya Sen shows off her black bikini on Instagram and looks smouldering hot.
Big Fan Following
She commands a large following on all social media formats and her followers love what she posts.
Stunning
Be it white or black, she looks stunning in all of it.
The Gorgeous Riya
Despite not being very active in Bollywood, she still commands all the attention.
Peek A Boo
Riya Sen has starred in a short film 'Lonely Girl' lately.
Lesbian Scene
She shared a subtle lesbian scene with Kyra Dutt in Lonely Girl.
Impressive
The short film was indeed pretty impressive.
Riya Sen
She surely has a figure to die for. Doesn't she, folks?
Uptown Girl
Riya Sen looks hot and gorgeous in all her outfits.
Water Baby
Just like everyone else, she too loves hitting the beaches.
Holidaying
She keeps holidaying on a regular basis and posts pictures on Instagram.
Dark Chocolate
She was last seen in the Bengali film Dark Chocolate.
Storyline
The film was based on the real life tragic story of Sheena Bora.
She'll Be Back
We hope to see her in Bollywood soon!
The Hot Riya
Riya Sen looks like a million dollars! Doesn't she?
Please Wait while comments are loading...