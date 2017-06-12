 »   »   » Robo 2.0 Pictures Leaked! Amy Jackson In A Robotic Avatar & Rajinikanth In An Action Scene!

A few leaked pictures from superstar Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson starrer Robo 2.0 have been doing the rounds on social media and show Amy Jackson in a robotic avatar driving a truck and Rajinikanth in an action scene.
Check out the pictures below!
Leaked Pictures
Robo 2.0 leaked pictures have made their way into social media.
Rajini-Amy
The leaked pictures show Amy Jackson and superstar Rajinikanth in action.
Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson is seen in a robotic avatar driving a truck.
Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth is seen in an action scene.
Grand Release
Robo 2.0 is all set for a grand release in January 2018.
Amy & Rajini
Amy Jackson revealed that superstar Rajinikanth is the most humble person she has ever met.
High Hopes
There's huge expectation on Shankar's Robo 2.0.
Akshay Kumar
Robo 2.0 also stars the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar.
Poster Launch
Salman Khan attended the poster launch of Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0.
15 Languages
Robo 2.0 is scheduled to be released in 15 languages. Whoa! That's pretty big!
Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 15:38 [IST]
