 »   »   » Robo 2.0 Pictures Leaked! Amy Jackson In A Robotic Avatar & Rajinikanth In An Action Scene!

Robo 2.0 Pictures Leaked! Amy Jackson In A Robotic Avatar & Rajinikanth In An Action Scene!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

A few leaked pictures from superstar Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson starrer Robo 2.0 have been doing the rounds on social media and show Amy Jackson in a robotic avatar driving a truck and Rajinikanth in an action scene.

Check out the pictures below!

Leaked Pictures

Leaked Pictures

Robo 2.0 leaked pictures have made their way into social media.

Rajini-Amy

Rajini-Amy

The leaked pictures show Amy Jackson and superstar Rajinikanth in action.

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson is seen in a robotic avatar driving a truck.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is seen in an action scene.

Grand Release

Grand Release

Robo 2.0 is all set for a grand release in January 2018.

Amy & Rajini

Amy & Rajini

Amy Jackson revealed that superstar Rajinikanth is the most humble person she has ever met.

High Hopes

High Hopes

There's huge expectation on Shankar's Robo 2.0.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Robo 2.0 also stars the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar.

Poster Launch

Poster Launch

Salman Khan attended the poster launch of Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0.

15 Languages

15 Languages

Robo 2.0 is scheduled to be released in 15 languages. Whoa! That's pretty big!

Read more about: rajinikanth, amy jackson
Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 15:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos