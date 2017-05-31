 »   »   » Not True! Rumours About Fatal Accident On The Sets Of Shahrukh Khan’s Next

Since morning, rumours have been rife that a fatal accident took place on the sets of Shahrukh Khan's next, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

Mumbai quoted a source as saying, "A prop ladder fell on the makeshift ceiling. The injured crew members were discharged immediately since the injuries were minor."



"Everybody heaved a sigh of relief that SRK was seated on another side of the set and was unharmed. Shooting was stalled for two days and will resume later this week."



Katrina Talks About Her CATFIGHT With Deepika Over SRK's Film!



Now, Bombay Times tweeted about the same claiming that no such accident took place on the sets.



Rumour about an accident on the sets of @iamsrk's next is completely untrue, confirms a source associated with the film pic.twitter.com/gNHlV1Kqcd

— BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) May 31, 2017

We hope either SRK or Mr Rai confirm about the same soon!



Meanwhile, SRK-Rai's next is continuously in the buzz owing to its female lead cast.



Recently, it was reported that Katrina and Anushka are all set to star in this film.

Interestingly, this will be the second outing of Anushka-SRK-Katrina together, post Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

