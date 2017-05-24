 »   »   » Sachin: A Billion Dreams Declared Tax-Free In Odisha

The upcoming biopic on cricket legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar -- Sachin: A Billion Dreams -- has been declared tax-free by the Odisha government.

State Finance Minister Sashi Bhushan Behera on Tuesday said the entertainment tax on the film has been waived.



Sachin: A Billion Dreams is based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar and it is scheduled to release on May 26.



The movie, a biographical drama, captures Tendulkar's personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing icon.



It is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions.



The movie has already been declared tax-free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh.



On a related note, the Indian cricket team will be coming together to watch the special screening of the movie.



To be held on Wednesday, the special screening will be taking place at a theatre in Versova here, confirmed producer Ravi Bhagchandka in a statement. Earlier this month, Tendulkar also had a special screening for the Indian armed forces.