 »   »   » Sachin: A Billion Dreams Movie Review - Live Audience Update

The most awaited day in the life of Indian cricket fans is here. Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams has hit the silver screen today, May 26.

Christened as the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most respected players on the field and off the field. And no cricket fan in India, will give this movie a miss. Let's check out what people are saying after watching the first day first show of the movie.



Trendogue‏ @Trendogue You want to have some real inspiration? Go watch #SachinABillionDreams right now!

Virat ❤‏ @LoyalViratFan A legend endures pain for years for a reason..watch untold story of true pain, hard work and patience. #SachinABillionDreams @sachin_rt

IyerBala‏ @iyerbala The stadium has erupted with Joy..#SachinABillionDreams #fdfs @sachin_rt @arrahman

Saurabh Kankariya‏ @saurabhkankaria Relive the childhood! #SachinABillionDreams

Castless INDIAN‏ @PMsayz First half is just too good. A pure treat for sachin fans. Love u master #SachinABillionDreams

Dhinchak Digamber‏ @Digamber Ab sachin movie me aaya to actors #Cricket khlene jayenge. #SachinABillionDreams

kill Bill Pandey...‏ @iamnavamohan It is very interesting to see this movie about cricket of God. It is journey about 2 become a best batsman of d world #SachinABillionDreams

ketan mistry‏ @ketanTM #SachinABillionDreams is an emotional, inspirational & engaging! loved scenes where @sachin_rt speaks in Marathi with his children👍

Manik Nayyar‏ @maniknayyar1 Son~ why is so much of politics n media around?

Father~ To ensure we never find out any Sach In a Billion Dreams!👍👏 #SachinABillionDreams

AAVISHKAR‏ @imaavi I appeal to all @sachin_rt fans to watch #SachinABillionDreams in theaters. You'll end up chanting SACHIN...SACHIN once more. 🙌 Must Watch👌



Talking about his biopic, Sachin Tendulkar had revealed, "This movie is not just about my cricket career. It has many different chapters and we have tried to show those chapters as well. James has shown many sides of my personality in the movie, which many people are not aware of.''



Sachin: A Billion Dreams is produced by Ravi Bhagchandka with Oscar winner A.R. Rahman composing the music.



So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets right now to experience the wonderful journey of the master blaster!