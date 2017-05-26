Sachin: A Billion Dreams Movie Review - Live Audience Update
The most awaited day in the life of Indian cricket fans is here. Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams has hit the silver screen today, May 26.
Christened as the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is one of the
most respected players on the field and off the field. And no
cricket fan in India, will give this movie a miss. Let's check out
what people are saying after watching the first day first show of
the movie.
Trendogue @Trendogue
You want to have some real inspiration? Go watch
#SachinABillionDreams right now!
Virat ❤ @LoyalViratFan
A legend endures pain for years for a reason..watch untold story
of true pain, hard work and patience. #SachinABillionDreams
@sachin_rt
IyerBala @iyerbala
The stadium has erupted with Joy..#SachinABillionDreams #fdfs
@sachin_rt @arrahman
Castless INDIAN @PMsayz
First half is just too good. A pure treat for sachin fans. Love
u master #SachinABillionDreams
Dhinchak Digamber @Digamber
Ab sachin movie me aaya to actors #Cricket khlene jayenge.
#SachinABillionDreams
kill Bill Pandey... @iamnavamohan
It is very interesting to see this movie about cricket of God.
It is journey about 2 become a best batsman of d world
#SachinABillionDreams
ketan mistry @ketanTM
#SachinABillionDreams is an emotional, inspirational &
engaging! loved scenes where @sachin_rt speaks in Marathi with his
children👍
Manik Nayyar @maniknayyar1
Son~ why is so much of politics n media around?
Father~ To ensure we never find out any Sach In a Billion Dreams!👍👏 #SachinABillionDreams
Talking about his biopic, Sachin Tendulkar had revealed, "This
movie is not just about my cricket career. It has many different
chapters and we have tried to show those chapters as well. James
has shown many sides of my personality in the movie, which many
people are not aware of.''
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is produced by Ravi Bhagchandka with
Oscar winner A.R. Rahman composing the music.
