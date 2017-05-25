 »   »   » PICTURES! Aishwarya Rai, Shahrukh, Aamir, Ranveer & Others At The 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' Premiere

PICTURES! Aishwarya Rai, Shahrukh, Aamir, Ranveer & Others At The 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' Premiere

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

A few hours ago, the grand premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dream took place in Mumbai and many big names from the B-town were spotted at the do.

Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and John Abraham were spotted at the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dream.

Check Out Their Pictures Below..

The Bachchans

The Bachchans

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan grace the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dream and they looked all royal.

In Pic: Aishwarya & Abhishek

In Pic: Aishwarya & Abhishek

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is one of the most anticipated biopics to release this year.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan

Keeping it causal, Aamir Khan, who shares a warm bond with Sachin Tendulkar, arrives in denims at the Sachin Premiere.

Shahrukh Khan In The House

Shahrukh Khan In The House

The Superstar looked all dapper and couldn't stop raving about Sachin Tendulkar, while talking to the press, present at the film premiere.

Sachin-Anjali With SRK

Sachin-Anjali With SRK

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali pose for a picture along with Shahrukh Khan.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh can't seem to contain his excitement to watch the story of Sachin Tendulkar at the Sachin Premiere.

Anushka & Virat

Anushka & Virat

One of the first guests to grace the event from Bollywood was none other than Anushka Sharma, and giving her perfect company was her beau and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Virushka With Sachin & Anjali

Virushka With Sachin & Anjali

The adorable lovebirds can be seen posing along with Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali.

SSR With Kriti Sanon

SSR With Kriti Sanon

The Raabta couple, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon pose for the media as they attend the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dream.

Sachin Tendulkar With M S Dhoni

Sachin Tendulkar With M S Dhoni

A spectacular picture from the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, in which two legends from the Indian Cricket Team i.e., Sachin Tendulkar & MS Dhoni, can be seen posing together for the media.

A Moment To Be Framed!

A Moment To Be Framed!

The man of the moment Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the do with his coach Ramakant Achrekar at his film premiere.

Sachin With His Family

Sachin With His Family

Seen here is Sachin Tendulkar posing for a picture along with his daughter Sara, son Arjun and wife Anjali.

Two Legends In One Frame!

Two Legends In One Frame!

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is also seen catching the premiere of Sachin biopic.

SRK, Sachin With Aaditya

SRK, Sachin With Aaditya

Here's another picture of Shahrukh Khan, posing along with Sachin Tendulkar and Aaditya Thackeray.

The Man Who Can Stop Time!

The Man Who Can Stop Time!

Filmibeat wishes Sachin Tendulkar, a very all the for his biopic and we cannot wait enough to watch it!

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 1:13 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos