PICTURES! Aishwarya Rai, Shahrukh, Aamir, Ranveer & Others At The 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' Premiere
A few hours ago, the grand premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dream took place in Mumbai and many big names from the B-town were spotted at the do.
Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek
Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli,
Anushka Sharma and John Abraham were spotted at the premiere of
Sachin: A Billion Dream.
Check Out Their Pictures Below..
The Bachchans
Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
grace the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dream and they looked all
royal.
In Pic: Aishwarya & Abhishek
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is one of the most anticipated biopics
to release this year.
Aamir Khan
Keeping it causal, Aamir Khan, who shares a warm bond with
Sachin Tendulkar, arrives in denims at the Sachin Premiere.
Shahrukh Khan In The House
The Superstar looked all dapper and couldn't stop raving about
Sachin Tendulkar, while talking to the press, present at the film
premiere.
Sachin-Anjali With SRK
Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali pose for a picture along with
Shahrukh Khan.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh can't seem to contain his excitement to watch the
story of Sachin Tendulkar at the Sachin Premiere.
Anushka & Virat
One of the first guests to grace the event from Bollywood was
none other than Anushka Sharma, and giving her perfect company was
her beau and cricketer Virat Kohli.
Virushka With Sachin & Anjali
The adorable lovebirds can be seen posing along with Sachin
Tendulkar and wife Anjali.
SSR With Kriti Sanon
The Raabta couple, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon pose for
the media as they attend the premiere of Sachin: A Billion
Dream.
Sachin Tendulkar With M S Dhoni
A spectacular picture from the premiere of Sachin: A Billion
Dreams, in which two legends from the Indian Cricket Team i.e.,
Sachin Tendulkar & MS Dhoni, can be seen posing together for
the media.
A Moment To Be Framed!
The man of the moment Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the do with
his coach Ramakant Achrekar at his film premiere.
Sachin With His Family
Seen here is Sachin Tendulkar posing for a picture along with
his daughter Sara, son Arjun and wife Anjali.
Two Legends In One Frame!
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is also seen catching the premiere of
Sachin biopic.
SRK, Sachin With Aaditya
Here's another picture of Shahrukh Khan, posing along with
Sachin Tendulkar and Aaditya Thackeray.