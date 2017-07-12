 »   »   » Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan Holiday In Jamaica & Antigua! They're Living The Caribbean Dream! Pics

Subscribe to Filmibeat
The newly-wed couple Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan were holidaying in the Caribbean and soaked in the summer sun bu hitting the beaches and visiting all the famous spots. The duo are seen chilling in Jamaica and Antigua and posted several pictures on their Instagram handle!
We gotta say that Sagarika and Zaheer are truly living the Caribbean life! View the pictures below...
Jamaican Life
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan enjoy their boat ride in Jamaica. The selfie is cliked by Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech.
Cricket Series
Sagarika and Zaheer were in the Caribbean for the India Vs West Indies 2017 ODI series.
Happy Couple
The newly-wed couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge have reduced their Instagram pictures lately and are not posting much.
