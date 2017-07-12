 »   »   » Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan Holiday In Jamaica & Antigua! They're Living The Caribbean Dream! Pics

Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan Holiday In Jamaica & Antigua! They're Living The Caribbean Dream! Pics

Posted By:
The newly-wed couple Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan were holidaying in the Caribbean and soaked in the summer sun bu hitting the beaches and visiting all the famous spots. The duo are seen chilling in Jamaica and Antigua and posted several pictures on their Instagram handle!

We gotta say that Sagarika and Zaheer are truly living the Caribbean life! View the pictures below...

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan enjoy their boat ride in Jamaica. The selfie is cliked by Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech.

Sagarika Ghatge enjoys the natural beauty of the Caribbean Islands.

Sagarika Ghatge hits the beach in Antigua! The picture is so lovely, isn't it?

Sagarika Ghatge takes a stroll and looks gorgeous than ever.

Sagarika and Zaheer were in the Caribbean for the India Vs West Indies 2017 ODI series.

The newly-wed couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge have reduced their Instagram pictures lately and are not posting much.

Sagarika Ghatge captioned this image in a sweet manner as, "Happy to see this face."

Sagarika Ghatge
Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 11:35 [IST]
