 »   »   » Saif Ali Khan Is Helluva Irritated & The Reason Revolves Around Sara Ali Khan!

Recently, while talking to a leading daily about his daughter, Sara Ali Khan's debut, Saif Ali Khan had said, "Why would she want that for herself?"

"Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn't she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this?"

But now, the actor says that he is quite irritated as he feels his comments were twisted and he was just concerned about Sara!

Here's Why Saif Is Annoyed.. "It's annoying when you give a nice interview and people pick up one line and talk about it, it's irritating. I support my daughter and I love her. I think her choice is great." Bollywood Is An Unsure Profession

"Of course, she is an actress and she comes from a family of artistes. I am still a little concerned for her as it's an unsure profession. I love her so I worry for her." Saif's Advice For Sara Asked what advice he would give to Sara, Saif said, ‘I would say read a script properly... that's always good. I think Sara is a very bright girl... She is well educated and has got a nice mind. How Sweet! "She has a lot of well wishers around her... from her mother (actress Amrita Singh) to me, Karan Johar to everybody. She can seek advice from anybody." Saif Is Happy For Sara "I am very happy that she is doing something she is passionate about and it's a beautiful job," concluded Saif Ali Khan. Karan Feels Saif's Worry Is Justified Karan Johar, who was present at the event, said Saif's concerns about his daughter are justified. Sara's Debut The 24-year-old star kid is set to make her debut in Bollywood with director Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Saif was talking on the sidelines of the IIFA press conference.