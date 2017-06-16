 »   »   » SHOCKING DETAILS REVEALED! Saif Ali Khan Is Trying To STOP Sara Ali Khan From Entering Bollywood!

Sara Ali Khan is blessed with great looks and a charismatic personality. And it's very obvious that just like her parents, she too wants to make a future in Bollywood.

But unlike other fathers, Saif Ali Khan is trying to stop Sara Ali Khan from entering the Hindi film industry. Now you must be wondering, why? Here are all the answers, straight from the horse's mouth!

Fear Is The Most Driving Factor In Bollywood While talking about how he felt after hearing about Sara's debut, Saif told DNA, "A little nervous. Fear is the most driving factor in the industry.'' Why Sara Wants That For Her? ''Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied.'' Why She Can't Live In New York ''After having done that, why wouldn't she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this?'' I Am Not Looking Down On Acting But.. ''I am not looking down on acting, it's just it is not the most stable profession.'' Everyone Lives In Constant Fear Here ''And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed.'' This Is Not The Life I Want For Her ''This is not the life, any parent would want for their children." I Was Not Involved In Choosing Sara's Debut Film "No, I wasn't involved in it. Look, I am there if she needs to ask or talk to me about anything.'' I Know What Sara Is Doing.. "I know what she is doing and we talk about films just like we do about everything else."

