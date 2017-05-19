 »   »   » So HOT! Saiyami Kher's Latest Bikini & Swimsuit Pictures Are Out Of The World!

So HOT! Saiyami Kher's Latest Bikini & Swimsuit Pictures Are Out Of The World!

Saiyami Kher's latest bikini and swimsuit pictures are out of this world. She is a stunner.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Saiyami Kher looks smoking hot in swimsuits and her latest photoshoot proves it! She looks like a stunner and the black and white images add class and glamour to an already aesthetic look. The Mirzya debutant is weaving magic and we just can't stop looking!

Check them out below! Hotness guaranteed...

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher looks smoking hot in this black and white image of herself chilling in a swimsuit.

Uptown Girl

Uptown Girl

The hotness quotient of Saiyami Kher only grows by the day!

Weak In The Knees

Weak In The Knees

Saiyami Kher is such a hot actress that she can make you go weak in the knees.

Good Lord

Good Lord

If this picture doesn't make your temperatures soar, we wonder what else will.

That Body!

That Body!

Saiyami Kher is fit as a fiddle and has a body to die for!

Beach Baby

Beach Baby

Saiyami Kher loves the beaches and had also visited Miami a few months ago.

Mirzya Girl

Mirzya Girl

She debuted in the film Mirzya alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor, who also debuted in the same movie.

Hot Hot Hot

Hot Hot Hot

Well, her outfit says it all 'Hot Hot Hot'!

Black & White

Black & White

These black and white images of Saiyami Kher just cannot be missed!

Baywatch?

Baywatch?

Saiyami Kher's red swimsuit can give competition to the Baywatch girls as well.

Lovely Legs

Lovely Legs

Saiyami Kher's debut Mirzya did not rake in as much money as expected at the box office.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: saiyami kher
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 15:57 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos