 »   »   » So HOT! Saiyami Kher's Latest Bikini & Swimsuit Pictures Are Out Of The World!

Saiyami Kher looks smoking hot in swimsuits and her latest
photoshoot proves it! She looks like a stunner and the black and
white images add class and glamour to an already aesthetic look.
The Mirzya debutant is weaving magic and we just can't stop
looking!
Check them out below! Hotness guaranteed...
Saiyami Kher
Saiyami Kher looks smoking hot in this black and white image of
herself chilling in a swimsuit.
Uptown Girl
The hotness quotient of Saiyami Kher only grows by the day!
Weak In The Knees
Saiyami Kher is such a hot actress that she can make you go weak
in the knees.
Good Lord
If this picture doesn't make your temperatures soar, we wonder
what else will.
That Body!
Saiyami Kher is fit as a fiddle and has a body to die for!
Beach Baby
Saiyami Kher loves the beaches and had also visited Miami a few
months ago.
Mirzya Girl
She debuted in the film Mirzya alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor,
who also debuted in the same movie.
Hot Hot Hot
Well, her outfit says it all 'Hot Hot Hot'!
Black & White
These black and white images of Saiyami Kher just cannot be
missed!
Baywatch?
Saiyami Kher's red swimsuit can give competition to the Baywatch
girls as well.
Lovely Legs
Saiyami Kher's debut Mirzya did not rake in as much money as
expected at the box office.
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 15:57 [IST]
