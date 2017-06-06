 »   »   » Salman Khan's Advice To Road Ragers- 'If You Want To Race, Do That On Racing Tracks'

Way back in 2002, Salman Khan's Toyota Land Cruiser had crashed into American Express Bakery at Hill Road at Bandra killing one person and injuring four others.

After being found guilty by a trial court and sentenced to five years' imprisonment, he was acquitted by the Bombay High Court last year for the lack of evidence whether the actor was actually driving the vehicle or not.



Looks like the superstar has learnt his lesson well! Yesterday at the launch of Being Human electric bicycles at an event, Salman expressed his take on rash-driving. Here's what he said...



I See On The Highway People Racing Recklessly Salman said, "I think cycles are okay but motorcycles are really dangerous for them (youth) and for other people around. We shoot in Film City, so I see on the highway people racing recklessly."

Salman On Losing His Friend To A Road Tragedy The superstar added, "Earlier there used to be races at the (Bandra) reclamation (where) I lost a friend of mine. I am against that."

Don't Use Main Roads For Racing "If you want to race, do that on the racing tracks. Don't use main roads."

Salman's Father Taught Him How To Cycle Talking about it, the superstar said, "My father (Salim Khan) used to teach me how to ride cycle. He was not doing that well (financially) as a writer then but still he bought a cycle for Rs 3,000, when his monthly salary was only about Rs 750-1,000."

Salman Loved To Cycle On Screen While we frequently see him cycling in real life, the actor confessed that since the beginning of his film career he has been excited about riding a cycle on screen, be it 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Kick' which continues in his upcoming 'Tubelight'.

Baby Ahil Was Present At The Launch Event Too Salman Khan's nephew Ahil was also present at the lauch event. Isn't this such a cute picture? What say, folks?



On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Kabir Khan's Tubelight which is slated to release on 23rd June.