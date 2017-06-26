Do You BELIEVE Him? Salman Khan Has No Money; Says He Can't Even Afford To Buy A House
Not so long ago, Salman Khan was named as one of the highest paid Indian actors in Forbes top 100 list. But you will be shocked to know what the actor said about it.
Salman Khan revealed that he can't even afford to buy a house with the money he earns. More details below.
Yeh Forbes List Kya Hai?
Salman Khan told a leading daily, "You know Shahrukh and I were speaking last night, and we said, "Yeh kya (Forbes' list) hai? Hamesha, we fall short of money to buy this or that..."
I Used To Fall Short...
''I used to fall short by a few lakhs before, and then it became a crore, then few, and now I'm short by quite a few crores to buy my own place.''
I Don't Have That Money
''And then this Forbes' list!" "I don't have that money. I seriously don't have that money.''
When A Film Makes 500 Crore
''When a film makes Rs 500 crore, only a very nominal amount from that comes to you. It's just that your business is worth Rs 500 crore.''
His Earning From Being Human
"With Being Human clothing, we have a partner who takes a certain amount. From what comes to us, we pay taxes, and then it goes back to Being Human.''