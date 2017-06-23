 »   »   » Salman Khan Doesn't Need Rehearsals, He's A Quick Learner: Remo D'Souza

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, who has worked with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in various projects, says the actor doesn't believe in doing rehearsals as being a "quick learner", he likes to know his moves just a few minutes before the shoot.

"Salman comes on set and does his rehearsals then and there with everyone. At a maximum, he takes 15 minutes to understand the steps. He is a very fast learner," Remo told IANS.

Talking about the Dabangg star, Remo said, "I have worked with Salman a lot of times and have choreographed him earlier also. He doesn't do rehearsals, he never comes for that. He is the only actor, who has never opened the door for rehearsals.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Spends Time With Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan Inside His VANITY VAN!

"I never compromise with my work. In the 'Selfie' song for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I wanted one phrase in one take. So, I said to him, 'Sir, I want it in one take'. He said, 'Why? Can't we do it in cuts?' I said, 'No sir, it will look good in one take.' Then he agreed and did well'."

Remo also choreographed Salman for the Radio song in Kabir Khan's directorial venture Tubelight, which released on Friday.

"I didn't have to make him dance much in the 'Radio' song as his character was such. He is a tubelight in the film, so suddenly if he starts dancing like a professional, it would look funny. So, I had to do something by looking at his character and that everybody can follow. That's how that 'Radio' step happened," Remo said.