Salman Khan's EMBARRASSING Moment During The Shoot Of Tubelight; But For Us, It Is HEARTBREAKING!
Ever since the trailer of Salman Khan's Tubelight is out, we just cannot wait enough to watch the film! It is surely going to be one mind-blowing film as we have never seen Salman in such a role.
Going by the trailer itself, one can imagine how draining it
would be for Salman Khan to shoot such an emotional and
heartbreaking scene, especially when the opposite actor is none
other than his own brother, Sohail Khan.
Salman Khan Recalls His Embarrassing Moment From The Shoot Of Tubelight
"Sohail and I are playing brothers on screen and every time in
the screenplay, there were emotional scenes, they used to really
mess me up."
Salman Broke Down To Tears, While Dubbing For The Film
"The film was emotionally draining. Even during dubbing... It
was embarrassing that a grown up man is dubbing and he knows it's a
film, it's not even that you are shooting the film."
Heartbreaking, Isn’t It?
"You have already shot the scenes and now, you have to just
lip-sync but tears came from my eyes. It was really bad. And coming
from us..."
Salman Also Recalled Another Incident When He Was In Jail
Recalling one particular day when he was in jail and his parents
and uncle came to meet him in jail, the actor laughed at how his
father scolded his uncle for crying on seeing Salman.
When His Family Visited Him
"There was a time when my dad, mom and my chacha came to see me
in jail. My uncle was seeing me after a very long time. So, he
asked me, ‘How is it going?' I said, ‘It's good, it's a one bedroom
suite. It's cool.'
‘My Uncle Started Crying’
"My uncle started crying. So, my dad said, ‘Yar tum kaise pathan
ho. Tum bahar jao yar! (What kind of pathan are you? Please go
outside)."