 »   »   » Finally Someone Said It! Salman Khan Feels Akshay Kumar Is A BIGGER STAR Than Shahrukh Khan & Aamir!

The Khans are the most bankable stars in Bollywood. When we talk about superstars in India, the names of Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan come to the mind.

But Salman Khan says that Akshay Kumar is a bigger star than all the three Khans and he has a valid reason. The actor also revealed that Akshay thinks that they all should work harder.

Aamir, SRK, Me & Akshay Are The Superstars Salman Khan told a leading daily, "Today, when they say (superstars) I think there is Aamir, Shahrukh, me, and Akshay Kumar.'' You Do The Math ''We do fewer films - I do two films a year, Aamir does one film in three years, Akshay does four-five films a year. So you do the math.'' Akshay Is A Bigger Star ''The man who works that hard and makes the maximum amount of money, and supports those many production companies, those many units, and those many directors every four months is a bigger star." Why Salman Is Not Doing As Many Films As Akshay "I used to do that. I think Akki is the only one who understood that back in the day.'' Akshay Thinks The Khans Should Work Harder ''Akshay says, '''char-paanch lakh ke liye itni jyaada mehnat kar rahe the, ab crores ke liye utni mehnat nahi kar rahe hain.''' We Get Paid So Much Still We Do Fewer Films Today ''When we were paid so little per film, we did more films. Now we get paid so much more for a film, and we are doing fewer films." People Will Watch Good Films "I think if you come with a good film every two months, people will want to go and see it. Two months is 60 days. That's a lot.'' But.. ''But the film has got to be better than the earlier one. So this phase is ki aai thi ek superb picture, usko dhundhla karo and then you come up with another one.'' I Will Do Three Films Next Year "That is how I think. So, I do about two-and-a-half films a year. I am going to up the number to three next year."

On the work front, Salman is all set to woo his fans in Kabir Khan's Tubelight which is releasing on June 23, 2017.

