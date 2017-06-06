 »   »   » JYADA UDOO MAT! An Angry Salman Khan LOST HIS COOL At A Reporter & The Reason Is Katrina Kaif!

Superstar Salman Khan is well-known for his mood swings! One moment he's all happy and you never know how next moment he will be; totally a different person.

Something similar happened yesterday, when Salman lost his cool at a reporter and the reason is none other than his ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. Read below to get the picture of entire incident!

Here’s How It Started It all began when Salman Khan was present at the launch of Being Human's e-cycles along with his family - Sohail, Arpita, Arbaaz and little Ahil. Journalist Asked A Question About Tubelight At the event, the first question that the journalist asked was related to Salman and Sohail's personal moments in their upcoming film, Tubelight. Salman Looked Irritated To which Salman Khan replied in a very irritated tone, "We haven't really added such personal moments in the film and the scenes." ‘Paaji, You Scared Ahil’ "When the scene got over, especially the action sequences, we (me and Sohail) had a great time. And paji (the journalist) you actually scared Ahil. Salman Lost His Cool When Journalist Asked Second Question The moment, the same journalist asked his second question about his upcoming project- his talent management company. As reported by Spotboye, hearing to that question, Salman cut the journalist in between, and got quite angry this time. ‘Paaji, Jyada Udoo Mat’ In an irritated tone he replied, "Nothing on that as of now! Paji aap zayda mat udoo abhi, aap is par hi baat karo. From Being Human promotions, you went to Tubelight and now my talent management company. Are you going to manage my talent company? And are you going to do my work?" For The Uninitiated In case, if you don't know, rumours have been rife that Salman's ex-girlfriend, Katrina was planning to leave her current management company so that she can join Salman's soon-to-be-launched talent management agency. Later, Katrina Had Quashed The Rumours Putting an end to speculation, a few days ago, Katrina had set the record straight saying, "The reports are absolutely baseless. I have been with Matrix since the inception of the company and very much continue to be so." We wonder what happened to Salman Khan? We wonder what made Salman Khan so miffed with the reporter? After all, it was just a normal question!

What do you think guys about Salman Khan's behaviour? Was he right at his place or he just overreacted?