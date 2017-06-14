 »   »   » WHAT'S BREWING? Did Salman Khan KISS Katrina Kaif In Front Of Ranbir Kapoor?

More often than not, Salman Khan grab the headlines for his personal life than his professional front!

Yesterday (June 13, 2017), Salman was spotted at the Mehboob studio for Tubelight promotion and later ended up bumping into Katrina Kaif, who was also there with her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor for Jagga Jasoos promotion!

What happened next, will surely leave you surprised! Read on to know..

Ranbir & Katrina Were Promoting Jagga Jasoos Jagga Jasoos' release is hardly a month away and the ex-couple is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film in the right way. When Salman, Ranbir & Katrina Were Under One Roof The duo was spotted at the Mehboob studio for their film promotion and as reported by an entertainment portal, at the same time, Salman Khan arrived at the do, for a media interaction for Tubelight. Did Salman Meet Ranbir? It's a known fact that Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor don't face other and apparently, they didn't cross each other's paths. Salman Couldn't Resist From Meeting Katrina Salman might have ignored Ranbir's presence at the do but he did bump into Katrina, when she was about to leave the spot! They Duo Kissed & Hugged Each Other Much to everyone's surprise, Salman & Katrina hugged & kissed in front of paparazzi, while bidding adieu. Was Ranbir Present At The Spot? Salman & Katrina's 'love-filled bye bye' has become one hot topic among the gossipmongers and now all eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor! We wonder whether the Kapoor lad witnessed all this or already had leftthe place. Is Katrina More Comfy With Salman? Going by Katrina's changing equation with Salman Khan, one can assume that the actress is clearly more comfortable with Salmanwhen compared to Ranbir Kapoor. Would They? We are hoping that both Ranbir and Salman would let bygones be bygones!

DON'T MARRY A THIRD TIME! Salman Khan TAUNTS Aamir Khan

Coming back to Salman & Katrina, the duo has already started shooting for their next film, Tiger Zinda Hai and their fans are dying to witness their sizzling chemistry on the silver screen!