 »   »   » Salman Khan Opens Up About His Facial Nerve Disorder! Says Fans Just Don't Care!

We all know that Salman Khan suffers from Trigeminal Neuralgia, a facial nerve disorder which has been troubling him for many years and despite the pain, he's managed to give his best for Tubelight and hides his pain while in public or shooting for a movie.

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan were in Dubai yesterday(insert date) for the launch of Tubelight's song 'Radio Baj Gaya Hai' and Salman answered a lot of questions from the media, including a question about his facial nerve disorder and how he managed to defy the pain and still work.

A Gulf news portal quoted Salman as saying, "No matter how much pain you are going through, it made me realise that you can't put any subtitles - your ligament is torn, you have the flu or that your knee is hurting in any of your scenes. Your fans don't care about it and that you really need to give your best on screen. Once it's printed, it's lifelong."

Salman had also been to the US for the treatment of Trigeminal Neuralgia and as per reports, he's doing pretty well now and his pain has reduced considerably. However, a little pain still lingers and we wish he recovers completely from it.