WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
We all know that Salman Khan suffers from Trigeminal Neuralgia,
a facial nerve disorder which has been troubling him for many years
and despite the pain, he's managed to give his best for Tubelight
and hides his pain while in public or shooting for a movie.
Salman Khan and Kabir Khan were in Dubai yesterday(insert date)
for the launch of Tubelight's song 'Radio Baj Gaya Hai' and Salman
answered a lot of questions from the media, including a question
about his facial nerve disorder and how he managed to defy the pain
and still work.
A Gulf news portal quoted Salman as saying, "No matter how much
pain you are going through, it made me realise that you can't put
any subtitles - your ligament is torn, you have the flu or that
your knee is hurting in any of your scenes. Your fans don't care
about it and that you really need to give your best on screen. Once
it's printed, it's lifelong."
Salman had also been to the US for the treatment of Trigeminal
Neuralgia and as per reports, he's doing pretty well now and his
pain has reduced considerably. However, a little pain still lingers
and we wish he recovers completely from it.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan has been suffering from a facial nerve disorder
called Trigeminal Neuralgia.
Tubelight
Despite being in pain, Salman Khan managed to shoot Tubelight
without any hiccups.
The Boots
The boots on Salman Khan's neck is an integral part of the
movie.
Radio Baj Gaya Hai
Salman Khan was in Dubai on May 16, 2017 for the launch of
Tubelight song Radio Baj Gaya Hai.
Good Song
The song Radio Baj Gaya Hai is pretty good and the
audiences have loved it.
US Treatment
Salman Khan had also been to the US for the treatment
of Trigeminal Neuralgia.
Please Wait while comments are loading...