 »   »   » Failed Relationships With Aishwarya Rai & Katrina To Be Blamed? Salman Khan Says Love Is Just A Need

We all know that Salman Khan was in relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and later he found love in Katrina Kaif. However, both his popular relationships ended on a bitter note!

Amidst the Tubelight release, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan revealed his thoughts on love and marriage that will surely surprise you!



We wonder, if his failed relationships the reason behind these statements of Salman Khan?



Salman: Marriage Is A Waste Of Money "Now, say if someone comes and asks me something straight up, like this whole marriage shit. They're really not interested, you know that. They just want to chhapo that marriage thingy. That pisses me off. For me, I think marriage is a waste of money!"

Salman’s Surprising Reaction On Love "I don't believe in love at all. I don't think there's any reason for the word 'love' to exist."

Love = Need : Salman "The word is 'need'. It depends on whose need is more. Or who you might need at some point. But she may not need you at all."

Surprising, Isn’t It? "This can also turn the other way round when you don't need her sometimes. So, basically, the need has got to be equal at all times. Which may or may not happen."

Salman Khan Justifies His Statement "Then there is companionship, habit - that you've been together for so long - emotional connect, or the fact that both of you have flaws but you're aware of the larger picture, and that you're happy together. But 'love' is, essentially, need."

Salman On Change His Nature When Salman was asked about the change in his nature - from being aggressive to now mellowing it down, he said, "I'm the same person. I still sit in rickshaws, walk, and cycle; in fact, I just cycled here."

Salman Talks About Negativity In His Life "There was, at one point in time, for whatever reason, a lot of negativity around me. I don't know what I did to deserve that negativity."

‘I’m The Most Misunderstood Person’ "And I never spoke about it. Later on, things automatically started clearing out. Till today, I'm told I'm the most misunderstood person there is."

Salman Further Adds.. "It's been 30 years that I've been here. How can I be misunderstood? If I'm indeed the most misunderstood still, then I might be the same person (that people think I am)."

