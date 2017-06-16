 »   »   » Salman Khan Shows Who's The Boss! Beats Baahubali 2 Even Before Tubelight's Release!

Salman Khan's Tubelight is all set to hit the theatres this Eid and the film has broken the record of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 in terms of screen counts across the country. Tubelight is expected to be released in 10,000 screens worldwide and Baahubali 2 was released in 9000 screens including 6,500 screens in India alone.

Now that Salman Khan's Tubelight has won the screen count battle, we'll have to wait and watch if the film can break Baahubali 2's records at the box office. The Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer has set the bar high and only time will tell if Salman Khan can break the record!