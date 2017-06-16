 »   »   » Salman Khan Shows Who's The Boss! Beats Baahubali 2 Even Before Tubelight's Release!

Salman Khan Shows Who's The Boss! Beats Baahubali 2 Even Before Tubelight's Release!

By:
Salman Khan's Tubelight is all set to hit the theatres this Eid and the film has broken the record of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 in terms of screen counts across the country. Tubelight is expected to be released in 10,000 screens worldwide and Baahubali 2 was released in 9000 screens including 6,500 screens in India alone.

Now that Salman Khan's Tubelight has won the screen count battle, we'll have to wait and watch if the film can break Baahubali 2's records at the box office. The Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer has set the bar high and only time will tell if Salman Khan can break the record!

Salman Khan has been in the film industry close to 3 decades now and he just showed who's the boss.

He debuted in the film Biwi Ho To Aisi in the year 1988 as a supporting character.

In Biwi Ho To Aisi, his voice was dubbed by someone else.

As a hero, his first movie was Maine Pyar Kiya. It released in the year 1989.

Salman Khan has seen tons of actors come and go. Despite all this, he's still the main boss.

Salman Khan's Tubelight will release in 10,000 screens across the globe.

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 released in 9,000 screens worldwide.

Can Tubelight break Baahubali 2's records at the box office? We'll have to wait and watch.

Being in the industry since close to 3 decades, Salman Khan knows the business inside out.

Tubelight is all set for a grand release this Eid, 2017.

Story first published: Friday, June 16, 2017, 13:28 [IST]
