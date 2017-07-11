 »   »   » Did Salman Khan's Tubelight Bomb At The Box Office Because Of GST?

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight ended up being a disappointment at the box office despite having the aura and hype surrounding it. Since a decade, Salman Khan's films have ended up being blockbusters, come hell or tide.

However, people were more hooked to the growing change in the country in the form of GST and people didn't really bother about anything else, not even Salman Khan's Tubelight. During the release of Tubelight, the term GST was plastered all over the news, be it print media, online or television; GST was dominating everywhere and people's curiosity centred around that topic.

At malls, tea stalls and at homes, people spoke only about GST and how it would affect their daily lives. Then came Salman Khan's Tubelight release at a time when GST was a dominant factor all of June and July 2017, so much so, that promotions of the film could not even catch the audiences' attention as they were pre-occupied with GST. Add to that, the film did not even reach basic expectations of the audiences and it fell flat on its face.

So this time, Salman Khan's Tubelight was competing with the topic of GST and in the end, GST ended up being a hit and Tubelight went into the shadows. Maybe if they had released the film in August 2017, it would have garnered the attention of the audiences? We never know!

Also Read: 8 Bollywood Celebrities Who Did Not Attend College & Still Made It Big In Life!