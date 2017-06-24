THERE HE SAID IT AGAIN! Salman Khan Takes A Dig At Film Critics Over Tubelight Reviews
Superstar Salman Khan's films are quite popular with the masses so much so that he had even famously remarked recently how he isn't affected much by what critics write about his films and how his movies are 'critic proof'.
His latest film Tubelight released yesterday (Friday). Though the box office opening for this Eid release was said to be good, the critics don't seem to be quite happy with the film.
At a recent event, here's what Salman had to say about this...
I Am Very Pleased With The Critics This Time
Salman quipped, "The critics were really good.. I was expecting -3 and -4, they have given me 1-1 1/2 stars apparently. Yeah, so I am very pleased with that."
Tubelight Needs To Be Seen Not With 'Launda Lapades'
Further, talking about the initial response of the movie, he said, "Reports are 'bhai ko rota hua nahi dekh sakte ' toh I asked ki rote hue dekhke , has rahe hai kya?, they said no ro rahe hain , then I said then don't worry about this one.
What happens in a film like this is, it is Eid release and so the one's who have been thronging the theatres ki chillar pekhenge, nachenge , they went to watch a different film and saw a different one. So now this films needs to seen not with 'launda lapades' or buddies with the intention ki udham machayeng because they won't be able to do that."
Even A Reserved Or Cold-Hearted Person Will Get Teary Eyed Watching This Film
"This is an emotional film which needs to be seen with family members in 25 ka lots so that we can earn those 20 rupees. However, reserved or cold hearted a person might be, he will get teary-eyed watching this film."
Salman On Tubelight Receiving Mixed Reviews
The actor quipped, "Yes, they were expecting a different kind of film. I have been receiving text messages saying that they got emotional watching the two brothers dance, also the scene where I cry when Bharat is leaving for war and the Tinka song, so we had prepared the audience for a beautiful, simple, emotional film about two brothers," adding that, "Every film will have mixed reviews, some might like it some might not."