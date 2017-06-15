 »   »   » OMG! Salman Khan TAKES A DIG At Prabhas' Fans; Says My Fans Also Watch Shahrukh & Aamir Khan's Films

Ever since, Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 has thrashed all the records of Hindi movies, it has become one hot topic of discussion, whether there will be any other movie that can break the record of Baahubali 2!

When it comes to Bollywood movies, we can expect record breaking numbers only from three stars i.e., Aamir, Salman & Shahrukh Khan.



Recently, in an interview with DNA, Salman took a sly dig at Prabhas' fans and revealed by it's difficult for Bollywood movies to achieve that number!



Salman Reveals The Main Reason Behind Baahubali Success "I will tell you why numbers have become such a big thing. The most amazing thing about Baahubali's success is that the Hindi audiences are so accepting."

'South Audience Know Us, Yet Our Films Don't Do Well' "They have made a Telugu film so large, even though they do not know south heroes apart from three or four of them.

South audiences know us there; yet, our films do not do that volume of business because their fans have an extraordinary sense of loyalty to their actors."

'Fan Following Is Very Strong' "Fan following is very strong - if there is a Kamal Haasan fan, then he will be a Kamal fan forever; Rajinikanth fan will be a Rajinikanth fan for life."

You've To Agree With Salman! "We have piracy here; one should try indulging in piracy there, fan clubs wouldn't allow it. Whether a politician or the underworld does it, they don't give a damn; they will fight it."

Salman In Awe Of Hindi Audience "Hats off to the Hindi audiences. They love movies, and go and watch English, Chinese, and south films."

Salman Boasts His Fans "A Salman Khan fan will also watch an Aamir Khan film and a Shahrukh Khan film. And, if the film is good, they will appreciate it."

Despite Of Being A Superstar, Does Competition Keep Salman On His Toes? "I keep myself on the toes all the time. It is not about competition, it is about you competing with yourself."

Salman's Thought On Film Collection Is On Point! "Even when you talk about collections, it is your collections and has nothing to do with anybody else."

'One Should Not Put Anyone Down' "I believe one should never put anyone else down but try and raise their own level."

How Sweet! "Once you do that, others will also raise their own levels. Some people put others down, do negative publicity. I do not feel the need to do that. I have not learnt this from my seniors."



On the work front, Salman Khan is all set for the mega-release of his forthcoming film, Tubelight (June 25, 2017).