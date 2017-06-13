 »   »   » SHOCKING! Salman Khan Takes A Dig At Rohit Shetty; Thrashes His Filmmaking Style!

Salman Khan is one actor who is not afraid of anything. He loves to speak his mind and does not believe in being politically correct even if that can bring him a lot of criticism.

In a recent interview to a leading daily, Salman Khan thrashed Rohit Shetty's style of filmmaking. Read what exactly the superstar said below.

You Can't Fool The Audience "You cannot fool the audience with glamour, action and expensive flying cars." I Am The Son Of A Writer "I am the son of a writer, and I understand that you will need a good script.'' Why The Film Does Well... ''And even if the making is not so great, the film does well because people can follow the story.'' But When There Is No Story... ''But when there is no story and only style in the making, the film tends to get off the screens sooner.'' Reason... ''Because the audience does not find any story to link to in the movie.'' Connection With The Story Is Important "It is crucial that the audience connects with the emotion in the film.'' When We Sign A Film ''We all assume that when we sign a movie, it will turn out to be a Sholay or a Mughal-E-Azam.'' The Base Of The Film Is... ''The base of a great film is the story and not just the treatment.''

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Tubelight.

