 »   »   » RESPECT! Salman Khan Takes Responsibility Of Tubelight; Agrees To Pay The Distributors!

We had told you earlier that the distributors of Tubelight have suffered huge losses because of the poor response that the movie got at the box office.

Now, Salman Khan has taken complete responsibility of his film and has agreed to pay the distributors. Read the entire details below.



The Distributors Gathered To Meet Salman According to Spotboye, Bandra Galaxy Apartments saw a rather solemn meeting recently. The distributors led by Narendra Hirawat (who had reportedly bought the film for Rs 130 crore) had gathered to meet Salman yesterday.

They Were Joined By... After the distributors were ushered into Salman's home, they were joined by Aman Gill (Business Consultant, Salman Khan Films) and Amar Butala (Chief Operating Officer, Salman Khan Films).

Soon, Salim Khan Walked In ''Soon after, Salim Khan walked in and once pleasantries had been exchanged and a round of tea was served, he got to the point.''

I Know You Suffered Losses Because Of Tubelight... Salim Khan told the distributors: "I know mere bete ki picture se aapko bahut loss hua hai. My COO will look into the matter and we will do the needful."

The Distributors Were Happy ''Thankfully, the distributors looked by and large happy when they walked out--- even though Salim Khan hadn't specified the amount of compensation they would render.''

Decent Amount To Be Paid The ball is now in Amar Butala's court. But it is clear that the Khan-daan has agreed to pay up a decent percentage of the losses incurred by Tubelight distributors.



Well, we have just one word for Salman & Salim Khan, Respect!



Tubelight Movie Review Salman Khan Sohail Khan Matin Rey Tangu Zhu Zhu