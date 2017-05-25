 »   »   » Salman Khan To Launch One More Star Kid In Bollywood? It's Chunky Pandey's Daughter Ananya!

If reports are to be believed then Salman Khan who is known to be a mentor to a number of new talents, has taken Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya under his wing to help her in making her Bollywood debut.

While Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara are still awaiting for their big ticket to Bollywood, here's one more name to the list.

Ananya Has Her Eyes Set On Bollywood Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya is currently being groomed for her Bollywood debut. Her Graduation The pretty girl recently completed her graduation and her proud mommy Bhawna couldn't contain her excitement and posted this picture on Instagram. Ananya's Grooming Sessions We hear that Ananya is currently prepping for it by training with celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala while a famed nutritionist has been brought on-board to monitor her diet. She has also enrolled into dance classes and had been taking short-term, acting classes whenever her study schedule allowed. Her Bollywood Dreams A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source saying. "Ananya is currently in Goa with her school friends to celebrate her graduation. When she is back, she will start pursuing her Bollywood dreams more seriously. Her cousin Ahaan Panday (Chunky's brother Chiki, and Deanne Panday's son) has also been prepping for a Bollywood debut. The two youngsters have been exchanging notes about their filmi plans." Here's What Chunky Pandey Has To Say The actor was quoted saying to Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision sometime ago. Be it Ahaan or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right." Salman To Launch Ananya? The grapevine is abuzz with the news that Salman Khan is planning to launch Ananya in a film. Do we hear an announcement soon? Salman Khan As A Mentor The superstar had earlier launched Sonakshi Sinha in Bollywood with Dabangg which had him sharing screen space with her too. Later, he launched Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya and Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj in his home production Hero which sadly bombed at the box office.

Coming back to Ananya, will she make her presence felt in Bollywood? Guess only time has an answer to that!