 »   »   » DON’T MESS WITH BHAI! Salman Khan Tracked 15 Trolls In 2 Days; Was About To Expose Them But...

There was a time when Salman Khan loved to share his views with his fans on the social media sites but the actor has stopped checking his account now, thanks to online trolls.

The superstar recently revealed that he tracked 15 trolls in 2 days. Read his entire statement below.



They Are Mistaken When Salman was asked about online trolls and whether they affect him by a web portal, Salman replied, "If they think they do, then they will be very sadly mistaken.''

I Don't Check My Account Anymore ''I don't check my Twitter or Instagram, anymore. Earlier, it started as a mere joke I believe and people are now taking it to another level.''

I Am Shocked ''I am shocked that people can stoop to this level. There was a time when these people used to think that Twitter is an iron curtain behind which these trollers could do anything.''

I Tracked 15 People In 2 Days ''I tracked 15 people in 2 days. I will put out the details one day but I refrained because then their parents would be affected and I did not want that to happen."

Salman Also Talked About Katrina In The Same Interview "It's always been good working with her. She is one of the hardest working actresses that I have ever met.''

Salman Praises Katrina ''Till today when she gets a song to do, she rehearses those songs for 6 hours for 6-8 days. So, now she is doing action sequences or Tiger Zinda Hai for about 6 days, the action team is saying, bas ho gaya ab jao but she is like I want to do it again.''



She Is Working Hard For TZH ''She is basically harrowing them but eventually, it is going to look good because she is working hard for it."



Tiger Zinda Hai will be released on Christmas this year.



