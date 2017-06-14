 »   »   » VIRAL! Salman Khan's Tubelight Co-star Zhu Zhu Is A Hottie; Her Bikini Picture Says It All

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is already a well-known name in the country; all thanks to her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Tubelight.

While the superstar is currently busy with the film's promotions, his leading lady on the other hand is busy chilling out in China and her recent Instagram post is too hot to handle. When we stalked her Instagram handle, we came across some really amazing pictures that just can't be ignored..



Zhu Zhu Shows You How To Chill Like A Boss The sultry siren captioned the picture as, " #Needaholiday #chilloutzhuzhu". Need we say she is already setting the temperatures soaring high?

Zhu Zhu As A Kid She is such a cutiepie!

Selfie Tales She captioned this lovely picture as, "Keeping my head low and spirit high."

Beauty At Her Best This one is making us go all hearts!

Mirrors Don't Lie Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the prettiest of all?

Say Cheese This makes up for such an interesting picture!

Zhu Zhu On The Sets Of Tubelight Don't miss this 'aww'dorable click!

Love Is In The Air We just can't wait to watch Salman-Zhu Zhu's romance in Tubelight!



The Kabir Khan directorial is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 23rd June.