VIRAL! Salman Khan's Tubelight Co-star Zhu Zhu Is A Hottie; Her Bikini Picture Says It All
By: Madhuri
Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is already a well-known name in the country; all thanks to her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Tubelight.
While the superstar is currently busy with the film's promotions, his leading lady on the other hand is busy chilling out in China and her recent Instagram post is too hot to handle. When we stalked her Instagram handle, we came across some really amazing pictures that just can't be ignored..
Zhu Zhu Shows You How To Chill Like A Boss
The sultry siren captioned the picture as, " #Needaholiday #chilloutzhuzhu". Need we say she is already setting the temperatures soaring high?
The Kabir Khan directorial is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 23rd June.
