 »   »   » LIKE A BOSS! Salman Khan: Why Just Zero, Give My Films Minus 100 Stars; My Films Are Critic-Proof!

Salman On Why His Fans Are Crazy About Him

"I don't know. Maybe they think I'm one of them. Maybe they think I am just a regular dude who's chill and approachable and has no airs of being a superstar. And I have remained like that right from the start.



I lived in Indore in a boarding school until the age of 16. That really grounded me.



I hung around on the streets, went to the farms. There's nothing fancy about my life. I like cycling around the city, I hop into an auto-rickshaw now and then.



I don't drive a big car -- I hate big cars. Maybe that, along with the kind of films I do, make them think I'm, I don't know, accessible in a way?





