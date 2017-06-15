LIKE A BOSS! Salman Khan: Why Just Zero, Give My Films Minus 100 Stars; My Films Are Critic-Proof!
Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country. His films create a huge fan frenzy and get a humongous opening when it comes to box office collections.
However, more often it's seen that a certain section of critics end up panning his films irrespective whether there are good or bad! For them, here's what Salman Khan had to say in his latest interview with Huffington Post India.
Excerpts...
I Believe Critics Have No Right To Take Anybody's Hard Work Down
"I genuinely, honestly don't care. I believe that they've no right to take anybody's hard work down. The fans will decide that, in any case. The box-office will prove it one way or the other. What have you done to earn the right to rip a film apart?"
My Films Are Critic Proof
"On Day 1 of the release, you (critics) write some rubbish crap. It destroys films and a lot of hard work that went behind making it. With me, of course, it doesn't make any difference. And I think they know it all too well. My films are critic-proof.
My Fans Will Anyway Watch My Films
"I am telling them now: go give my film minus 100 stars, why just zero. Let's see how that pans out. My fans will anyway watch my film and that's my reward. It only makes them look like a bunch of idiots."
Salman On Why His Fans Are Crazy About Him
"I don't know. Maybe they think I'm one of them. Maybe they think I am just a regular dude who's chill and approachable and has no airs of being a superstar. And I have remained like that right from the start.
I lived in Indore in a boarding school until the age of 16. That really grounded me.
I hung around on the streets, went to the farms. There's nothing fancy about my life. I like cycling around the city, I hop into an auto-rickshaw now and then.
I don't drive a big car -- I hate big cars. Maybe that, along with the kind of films I do, make them think I'm, I don't know, accessible in a way?
Salman On Dealing With Ghosts From His Past
" I don't have any ghosts. These ghosts have been created by people who are running businesses on them. There are so many incidents like mine that happened and nobody ever talks about them.
Whenever there's a hit-and-run that happens anywhere, they drag me into it all over again. I mean, what the hell, come on, man. How much will you go on and on..."
Salman Khan On His Court Cases
"Everybody has a past. Does that make you a bad person for life? In my case, there is deliberate malice. When people go after you for something you have not done, it's bad. Next thing you know you are running around courts and people are judging you.
For 20 years. 20 years is a long time, man. It's a lot of years. It takes a toll on you and your family. The financial toll on our family because of the cases has been huge.
When I was a nobody I had nothing. (Pauses) When I become somebody, I got the magistrate court. When I become slightly bigger, I got the High Court, then. And now when I am in this position, I have the Supreme Court."
