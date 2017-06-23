 »   »   » Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata Dutt Holiday In Milan, Florence, Tuscany, Rome & St Tropez! View Pictures

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are holidaying in France along with their twin children and the entire family is having a ball in the European country! Maanayata is seen chilling by the French riverside while Sanjay is enjoying some delicacies.
Check out Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's French holiday pictures below!
Maanayata Dutt
Maanayata Dutt is having one helluva European holiday.
French Riverside
She was seen chilling by the French riverside.
Love Love
"The secret of having it all is knowing that you already do," captioned Maanayata.
St. Tropez
Maanayata Dutt poses like a queen all the way from St. Tropez.
Much Needed
Maanayata Dutt is taking the much deserved break!
Happy Lady
Maanayata Dutt looks so happy in all the pictures. Doesn't she, folks?
Just Chilling
Maanayata Dutt chilling at her hotel room in Italy.
With The Kids
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are holidaying in France and Italy along with their little angels.
Killer Pose
Maanayata Dutt strikes a pose with the pigeons. Pretty cool!
Lady In Red
Maanayata Dutt looks lovely in this red dress. Doesn't she?
But First, Selfie
Selfies are really hard to resist and Maanayata Dutt makes the most out of it.
With Her Child
Maanayata Dutt takes a selfie with her son and her daughter is in the backdrop.
How Sweet
This has to be the sweetest picture of the lot. So adorable!
Girl Next Door
Maanayata Dutt looks like a girl-next-door.
Italian Streets
"These are the streets where poems were written, where stories were born, the Italian streets!!" captioned Maanayata.
Tuscany
Maanayata Dutt has a wonderful holiday in the sunny Tuscany.
Million Dollars
She looks like a million dollars in this one!
A Good Time
The kids are having a wonderful time holidaying with their parents.
Sightseeing
She visited all the famous tourist spots.
Classy
Maanayata Dutt shows off her torn denims.
European Holiday
We're sure the entire family enjoyed the European holiday.
