 »   »   » Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata Dutt Holiday In Milan, Florence, Tuscany, Rome & St Tropez! View Pictures

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are holidaying in France along with their twin children and the entire family is having a ball in the European country! Maanayata is seen chilling by the French riverside while Sanjay is enjoying some delicacies.

Check out Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's French holiday pictures below!

Maanayata Dutt

Maanayata Dutt is having one helluva European holiday.

French Riverside

She was seen chilling by the French riverside.

Love Love

"The secret of having it all is knowing that you already do," captioned Maanayata.

St. Tropez

Maanayata Dutt poses like a queen all the way from St. Tropez.

Much Needed

Maanayata Dutt is taking the much deserved break!

Happy Lady

Maanayata Dutt looks so happy in all the pictures. Doesn't she, folks?

Just Chilling

Maanayata Dutt chilling at her hotel room in Italy.

With The Kids

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are holidaying in France and Italy along with their little angels.

Killer Pose

Maanayata Dutt strikes a pose with the pigeons. Pretty cool!

Lady In Red

Maanayata Dutt looks lovely in this red dress. Doesn't she?

But First, Selfie

Selfies are really hard to resist and Maanayata Dutt makes the most out of it.

With Her Child

Maanayata Dutt takes a selfie with her son and her daughter is in the backdrop.

How Sweet

This has to be the sweetest picture of the lot. So adorable!

Girl Next Door

Maanayata Dutt looks like a girl-next-door.

Italian Streets

"These are the streets where poems were written, where stories were born, the Italian streets!!" captioned Maanayata.

Tuscany

Maanayata Dutt has a wonderful holiday in the sunny Tuscany.

Million Dollars

She looks like a million dollars in this one!

A Good Time

The kids are having a wonderful time holidaying with their parents.

Sightseeing

She visited all the famous tourist spots.

Classy

Maanayata Dutt shows off her torn denims.

European Holiday

We're sure the entire family enjoyed the European holiday.

