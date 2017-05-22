 »   »   » GUNS & ROSES! Sanjay Dutt Is Now Officially A Part Of Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3 [INSIDE DETAILS]

After the success of Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster and Sahib Biwi Aur
Gangster Returns', director Tigmanshu Dhulia is all set to roll the
third film in the franchise.
We bring you some fresh details about this new flick which has
been titled Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Read on to know
more...
Sanjay Dutt Joins The Cast
Sanjay Dutt has come onboard for the film and will be seen
playing a gangster while Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill will be
reprising their roles.
How Sanju Bagged The Film
As per a Mumbai Mirror report, producer-presenter Rahul Mittra,
director Tigmanshu and the series' writer Sanjay Chauhan met at
Mittra's suburban office to finalise details of the story and the
shoot, after which Sanjay signed up.
What's The Plot?
Buzz is that Part 3 takes off from where Part 2 ended and will
be mounted on a bigger scale with Sanjay playing a royal
too.
A Sneak-Peek At Sanju's
Role
The report further quoted Mitra as saying, "He will look, talk
and behave like a true royal.
His costumes and appearance will be majestic.The world the films
are set in will remain the same but Sanjay will be the central
character this time. We are adding several new characters and some
of them are big names."
What's On Sanjay's Platter?
The actor recently wrapped up Omung Kumar's Bhoomi where he
plays Aditi Rao Hydari's father. He will also star in
Torbaaz.
(Photo Courtesy: Spotboye)
Meanwhile, are you folks excited to see Sanju's gangster avatar?
The film will go on floors in August. Reportedly the first schedule
will be shot at in Devgadh Baria, a small town in the foothills of
Gujarat's eastern border, 44 km from Godhra.
Please Wait while comments are loading...