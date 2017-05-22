 »   »   » GUNS & ROSES! Sanjay Dutt Is Now Officially A Part Of Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3 [INSIDE DETAILS]

After the success of Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster and Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster Returns', director Tigmanshu Dhulia is all set to roll the third film in the franchise.

We bring you some fresh details about this new flick which has been titled Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Read on to know more...



Sanjay Dutt Joins The Cast Sanjay Dutt has come onboard for the film and will be seen playing a gangster while Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill will be reprising their roles.

How Sanju Bagged The Film As per a Mumbai Mirror report, producer-presenter Rahul Mittra, director Tigmanshu and the series' writer Sanjay Chauhan met at Mittra's suburban office to finalise details of the story and the shoot, after which Sanjay signed up.

What's The Plot? Buzz is that Part 3 takes off from where Part 2 ended and will be mounted on a bigger scale with Sanjay playing a royal too.

A Sneak-Peek At Sanju's Role The report further quoted Mitra as saying, "He will look, talk and behave like a true royal.

His costumes and appearance will be majestic.The world the films are set in will remain the same but Sanjay will be the central character this time. We are adding several new characters and some of them are big names."



What's On Sanjay's Platter? The actor recently wrapped up Omung Kumar's Bhoomi where he plays Aditi Rao Hydari's father. He will also star in Torbaaz.

(Photo Courtesy: Spotboye)





Meanwhile, are you folks excited to see Sanju's gangster avatar? The film will go on floors in August. Reportedly the first schedule will be shot at in Devgadh Baria, a small town in the foothills of Gujarat's eastern border, 44 km from Godhra.