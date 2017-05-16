 »   »   » TIT FOR TAT! Sanjay Dutt LASHES Out At KRK, Says Media Should BAN Him

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Kamaal R Khan popularly known as KRK is known to be a terror on
Twitter. The self-proclaimed critic has often landed up in soup for
his unsavoury and disgusting comments just for the sake of
limelight.
In the past, he has irked Bollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn and
Sidharth Malhotra for his disrespectful remarks on their colleagues
and now it seems like he figures in Sanjay Dutt's hate list
too.
Read on to know why...
Sanjay Dutt Commented On
KRK
On Saturday night, Sanjay Dutt threw a party to
celebrate the wrap-up of his comeback film Bhoomi. While
interacting with the media, the actor spoke about his film and also
commented on KRK.
The Khalnayak Wants The Media To
Ban Him
Dutt was quoted as saying, "Media shouldn't encourage
individuals like Kamaal R Khan, who write things about stars on
social media. In fact, you should ban him."
When KRK Took A Panga With
Sidharth Malhotra
It all began when KRK made a nasty remark on Alia Bhatt's bikini
picture from her joint magazine photoshoot with Sidharth Malhotra.
Immediately, Sid came to Alia's rescue and gave KRK a dressing
down.
Of course, the fracas which began on Twitter left KRK frothing
at the mouth.
He Didn't Spare Bhallaladeva
Either
KRK called 'Bhallaladeva' Rana Daggubati brainless and an idiot
after the later blocked him on Twitter. He even went to the extent
of insulting Prabhas and their film Baahubali.
When He Tried To Troll SRK But
Got A Taste Of His Own Medicine
KRK had once posted a fabricated screen shot of SRK's tweet
that stated that the superstar had promised to leave the
country if Modi comes to power.
Taking a stance on the false tweet, SRK gave him a taste of his
own medicine by tweeting, "Good time to tell all fools who r
talking of a tweet that I didn't tweet, u suck as much as the
grammar of that fake tweet & I'm being kind."
His Derogratory Remarks On Sunny
Leone And Bipasha Basu
He passed a disrespectful comment on Sunny Leone for which the
actress even filed a a complaint with the Cyber Crime Investigation
Cell of Mumbai Police against him.
Talking about Bipasha, he made some offensive remarks on Bipasha
Basu's Bipasha song from Jodi Breakers. To which the Bong
beauty had retorted, "There is a lot of filth in this world and I
don't think we should give these filthy, lecherous remarks any
importance."
When He Targeted
Rajinikanth
His racist comments on Rajinikanth earned him the irk of all
Thailaivaa fans on Twitter. Mind it!
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 13:24 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...