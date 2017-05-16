 »   »   » TIT FOR TAT! Sanjay Dutt LASHES Out At KRK, Says Media Should BAN Him

Kamaal R Khan popularly known as KRK is known to be a terror on Twitter. The self-proclaimed critic has often landed up in soup for his unsavoury and disgusting comments just for the sake of limelight.

In the past, he has irked Bollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra for his disrespectful remarks on their colleagues and now it seems like he figures in Sanjay Dutt's hate list too.

