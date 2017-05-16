 »   »   » TIT FOR TAT! Sanjay Dutt LASHES Out At KRK, Says Media Should BAN Him

TIT FOR TAT! Sanjay Dutt LASHES Out At KRK, Says Media Should BAN Him

Read what Sanjay Dutt had to say when asked about Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Kamaal R Khan popularly known as KRK is known to be a terror on Twitter. The self-proclaimed critic has often landed up in soup for his unsavoury and disgusting comments just for the sake of limelight.

In the past, he has irked Bollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra for his disrespectful remarks on their colleagues and now it seems like he figures in Sanjay Dutt's hate list too.

Read on to know why...

Sanjay Dutt Commented On KRK

Sanjay Dutt Commented On KRK

On Saturday night, Sanjay Dutt threw a party to celebrate the wrap-up of his comeback film Bhoomi. While interacting with the media, the actor spoke about his film and also commented on KRK.

The Khalnayak Wants The Media To Ban Him

The Khalnayak Wants The Media To Ban Him

Dutt was quoted as saying, "Media shouldn't encourage individuals like Kamaal R Khan, who write things about stars on social media. In fact, you should ban him."

When KRK Took A Panga With Sidharth Malhotra

When KRK Took A Panga With Sidharth Malhotra

It all began when KRK made a nasty remark on Alia Bhatt's bikini picture from her joint magazine photoshoot with Sidharth Malhotra. Immediately, Sid came to Alia's rescue and gave KRK a dressing down.

Of course, the fracas which began on Twitter left KRK frothing at the mouth.

He Didn't Spare Bhallaladeva Either

He Didn't Spare Bhallaladeva Either

KRK called 'Bhallaladeva' Rana Daggubati brainless and an idiot after the later blocked him on Twitter. He even went to the extent of insulting Prabhas and their film Baahubali.

When He Tried To Troll SRK But Got A Taste Of His Own Medicine

When He Tried To Troll SRK But Got A Taste Of His Own Medicine

KRK had once posted a fabricated screen shot of SRK's tweet that stated that the superstar had promised to leave the country if Modi comes to power.

Taking a stance on the false tweet, SRK gave him a taste of his own medicine by tweeting, "Good time to tell all fools who r talking of a tweet that I didn't tweet, u suck as much as the grammar of that fake tweet & I'm being kind."

His Derogratory Remarks On Sunny Leone And Bipasha Basu

His Derogratory Remarks On Sunny Leone And Bipasha Basu

He passed a disrespectful comment on Sunny Leone for which the actress even filed a a complaint with the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of Mumbai Police against him.

Talking about Bipasha, he made some offensive remarks on Bipasha Basu's Bipasha song from Jodi Breakers. To which the Bong beauty had retorted, "There is a lot of filth in this world and I don't think we should give these filthy, lecherous remarks any importance."

When He Targeted Rajinikanth

When He Targeted Rajinikanth

His racist comments on Rajinikanth earned him the irk of all Thailaivaa fans on Twitter. Mind it!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: sanjay dutt, krk
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 13:24 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos